Kanawha County Commission approves $1.2 million in funding for local fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission awarded more than $1.2 million to 50 Public Safety Agencies including volunteer and career fire departments on Thursday during its meeting.

The commission approved $1,226,000 million including $945,000 to 33 Volunteer and Career fire departments and $281,000 to 17 police departments. Funding for the first responders comes from the Public Safety Levy, Coal Severance, and the County’s General Revenue.

“Somebody told me one time that we do a lot for the fire service. That is backward, you do a lot for us. You answer all the calls, you risk your lives, you leave your families on Christmas, you work many times without compensation,” Kent Carper, the Kanawha County Commission President said during the meeting in a room packed full of firefighters.

Volunteer fire departments that will receive $20,000 each from the total sum of $640,000 includes Alum Creek, Belle, Cabin Creek, Cedar Grove, Chesapeake, Clendenin, Davis Creek, Dunbar, East bank, Frame, Glasgow, Handley, Insitute, Jefferson, Lakewood, Loudendale, Malden, Marmet, Montgomery, Pinch, Pratt, Rand, Sissonville, Smithers, Westside, Torando, and Tyler Mountain. South Charleston, Charleston, Nitro, and St. Albans fire departments also received $20,000.

Other entities receiving funding include Yeager Airport and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

Carper said funding can be used for new trucks, hard sections, radios, SCBAs, and more.

“It is the least we can do to compensate you in some small way,” he said.

Also during the meeting, Gov. Jim Justice and his bulldog ‘Babydog’ stopped by and continued their campaign against Amendment 2. The amendment would give the state Legislature the authority to change or eliminate personal property taxes in West Virginia.

The commission declared Babydog an “official search and rescue first responder” for “seeking the truth” about Amendment 2.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said passing the amendment would devastate local community services.

“The truth is that Amendment 2 could drastically reduce the funding for the counties, volunteer fire departments, police departments, EMTs, telecommunicators with 911, the list goes on,” he said.