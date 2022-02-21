Kanawha County Commission announces Spring Clean-Up dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has approved three dates for this year’s Spring Clean-Up.

Events will take place in March and April:

— March 26 in South Charleston at the intersection of C Street and 4th Avenue.

— April 9 in Elkview at the former Herbert Hoover High School parking lot.

— April 23 at Cabin Creek behind the Go-Mart store.

County Planning and Maintenance Director Steve Neddo noted the last Spring Clean-Up events took place in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered plans.

“They’ve already started calling us about the dates. Mayors are wanting the dates,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to get them on the agenda as soon as possible.”

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the county accept various items, including large appliances, air conditions, televisions, computers and other residential debris.