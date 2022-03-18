Kanawha County Commission announces grant funding for UKV trail projects

MALDEN, W.Va. — The Upper Kanawha Valley outdoor recreation scene is getting a major boost thanks to a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in the amount of $675,210.

ARC POWER grants are awarded through a highly competitive application process and the grant will be matched with funds from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the Kanawha County Commission for a total project allocation of $1.2 million.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango told 580-WCHS this is important for the area.

“It’s a recreational tourism plan that will bring in hiking trails, bike trails, the Hatfield McCoy trail, and also utilize our river to bring in more tourism,” he said.

In 2021, the Kanawha County Commission completed a major outdoor recreation-based economic development strategy and master plan for the Upper Kanawha Valley, the 30-mile area from just east of Charleston to the town of Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.

The ARC grant will support the plan projects, including trail design and development, improved recreational river access, small business growth, and the opening of the Hatfield McCoy Trail System in Kanawha County, the county said.

Salango said when the plan was first being worked on two years ago, the commission did not realize that the New River Gorge Bridge was going to be named a national park. Salango said that now makes the county’s plan more viable.

“We can have more recreation in that area, not just in the hilltops with biking, hiking and Hatfield McCoy trail but also we can utilize the river,” Salango said.

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin said in a release, “I congratulate the Kanawha County Commission for their work in expanding and creating new businesses that will support an outdoor recreation economy in West Virginia. Partners like Kanawha County Commission are integral to making our POWER projects come to life, and I look forward to seeing the ways our Appalachian Region continues to grow, thanks to the impact of their work.”

Commission President W. Kent Carper stated, “The Upper Kanawha Valley has been dealt a terrible hand in recent years, but I believe this award will benefit the residents of the UKV and every town along the Kanawha River – from Marmet to Montgomery. I extend my sincere thanks to Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and the ARC for this award.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler commented, “This is a wonderful announcement and a great day for Kanawha County and the residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley! This grant will allow the County to pursue economic development and small business growth in the UKV.”