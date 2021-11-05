Kanawha County Commission agrees to support West Virginia Health Right’s syringe exchange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has agreed to write a letter of support for West Virginia Health Right and its syringe exchange initiative.

Commissioners approved the letter during a public hearing Thursday that was part of the commission’s regular meeting.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a law in April requiring licenses for collection and distribution programs. Health organizations also must have outreach and treatment services.

West Virginia Health Right has operated its syringe exchange program since 2011.

Dr. Angie Settle, West Virginia Health Right’s CEO and executive director, told the commission that the syringe exchange is part of an overall harm reduction effort focused on reducing addiction in the Kanawha Valley.

“Treatment is offered at every visit,” she said. “Patients are treated medically, given wraparound services.”

Settle added the letter is necessary for the program to be certified by the state.

“How would that affect Health Right if you did not have the needle exchange program?” Commissioner Lance Wheeler asked.

“Those who are somewhat cognizant of the risk of disease, they want to come in and get clean needles. That will get them in the door and help start that conversation. It’s more challenging to get them in the door if you don’t have that component,” she said.

Settle noted harm reduction includes multiple components, adding less than 1% of patients seeking treatment from IV drug use. The health organization focuses on providing treatment options to decrease drug use.

According to Settle, the health department has a 98% syringe exchange rate, and the program has been effective in getting people to stop using drugs.

“They prevent disease, and a lot of times, they’re the open door that brings people in for other treatments and helps decrease risks of HIV,” she said.

Commissioner Ben Salango mentioned multiple academic studies showing syringe programs are effective as part of larger treatment programs.

“This isn’t the only thing you do,” he told Settle. “Statistically, it has shown to be healthful with regard to the reduction of the spread of HIV.”

The Charleston City Council will hold a hearing on Nov. 18 related to West Virginia Health Right and its syringe service program.