Kanawha County Commission agrees to restore courthouse hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has agreed to restore courthouse hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The courthouse had been open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of the coronavirus.

The commission’s decision last week followed new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing people fully vaccinated for the coronavirus to no longer wear facial coverings in most settings.

Commissioners agreed earlier this month to drop the mask requirement for the courthouse given changes in CDC and statewide policies.

“We’re still under a state of emergency,” Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper said. “As sure as we’re sitting here, something will probably come up. But right now, it seems to be working pretty well.”

West Virginians 12 years old and older are eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine doses.