Kanawha County comes up short with Cedar Grove project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County project to close Cedar Grove Middle School and build a renovated Cedar Grove Elementary School is on hold for at least a year after the state School Building Authority decided not to award funding Monday to the project.

Plans to close Cedar Grove Middle School after this school year were contingent on receiving the funding–so now the school will remain open.

Kanawha County Schools spokesperson Briana Warner said the county will try again for the funding later this year.

“The SBA has another round of needs funding set for December of this year and we will resubmit our proposal,” Warner said.

The SBA chose to fund projects in seven counties for $75 million. According to the list, Kanawha County was just below the funding line.

Once it gets funding, Kanawha County plans to send the Cedar Grove Middle students to DuPont Middle School. The Cedar Grove building will be renovated to become a new school for Cedar Grove Elementary.