Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee has been charged with embezzlement after allegedly taking funds for personal use.

Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, worked as a clerk in the office, in which her responsibilities included collecting payments for delinquent property taxes. A criminal complaint filed Tuesday notes Sampson allegedly took payments from residents to use for personal reasons.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Crawford told WCHS-AM that the Kanawha County Commission notified deputies about the missing funds.

“We went over and started an investigation in the latter part of last week,” he said. “Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses, and we were able to make an arrest.”

According to a criminal complaint, Sampson took more than $21,000 from the office to pay bills and make personal purchases.