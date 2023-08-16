Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit requests time off bench

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit plans to be off the bench until early October.

Tabit asked state Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker recently for the appointed a senior status judge to preside over her docket.

Walker entered an order on Aug. 4 assigning longtime Senior Status Judge Jim Rowe to hear Tabit’s cases from now through Oct. 7.

Tabit has been battling an illness for several months. The Supreme Court order does not specify why Tabit requested the time off.

See order here.