Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit dies

CHARLESTON,W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit has died.

Tabit, 62, had been battling cancer for several months.

Former Charleston City Councilman Andy Richardson posted information about Tabit’s death on Facebook Friday afternoon.

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am sharing news to our state and through community Facebook of the peaceful passing this afternoon of Judge Joanna Tabit,” Richardson posted. “Family friends are heartbroken and devastated.”

Tabit was appointed to the bench by then Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in 2014 to replace the retired Judge Paul Zakaib. She was then elected to a full term in 2016. Tabit ran for state Supreme Court in both 2018 and 2020. She finished second both times in what were multi-candidate races.

Richardson said Tabit “never met a stranger, was devoted to her family and friends, and lived a passionate, fulfilling life.”

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Beth Walker called Tabit a “beloved West Virginian and member of our judicial family.”

“I always admired her commitment to her work, warm sense of humor, and generous spirit. She mentored so many younger lawyers — including me — and our hearts are heavy today. Judge Tabit and her family are in our prayers,” Walker said.

The Kanawha County Commission said Tabit “served as a mentor for countless young lawyers and professionals throughout her career.”

“Judge Tabit was an excellent member of her community. She was committed to public service,” the commission said in a Friday statement. “Her experience, integrity and character spoke for itself. She was a great leader and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.”

The commission had the state flag at the Kanawha County Courthouse lowered to half-staff Friday afternoon. Black drapes will also hang outside the Kanawha County Judicial Building.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Senior Status Judge Jim Rowe has been hearing Tabit’s cases in Kanawha County Circuit Court by temporary assignment.