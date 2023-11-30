Kanawha County Circuit Court judges now permitted to carry inside Judicial Annex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Court judges can now carry a firearm inside the Kanawha County Judicial Annex.

Chief Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango entered the order Wednesday.

“Upon the agreement of the sitting Kanawha County Circuit Court judges, and in order to improve the security of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex, the March 26, 2001 , Order, and any other Order construed as limiting possession of a firearm within the Kanawha County Judicial Annex, is amended to allow any sitting Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge to carry a firearm in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex,” Salango wrote.

Possession of firearms and other weapons within the Annex were limited to law enforcement officers before the order was entered.