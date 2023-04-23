Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office launches new juror calling notification system

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office is launching a new system that’s expected to make it a little easier for those scheduled to report to jury duty.

“Juror Calling” is a new automated notification system where jurors will receive alerts regarding when they are to report to duty on a daily basis via voice, text, or email messages.

Jurors will be summoned in the same manner required by law to their initial jury duty appearances, but Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson said the Juror Calling system will continue to notify them there after.

“This notification system is just to let them know when the court may have a trial scheduled and when they are directed to report,” said Gatson.

She said the system is similar to those used by doctor’s offices or other automated appointment notifications.

“I think most people are familiar with a text notification system, and it’s something that we’ve been interested in doing for a while,” she said.

However, due to complications during Covid, they have just now been able to start launching the system.

Gatson said, in the past, they had used a system where jurors were responsible for calling into the clerk’s office on a daily basis, but they feel like this way will help the process go much smoother.

“We heard from some of them that that wasn’t always convenient, so we were interested in this program for some time because of the convenience that it give our jurors,” said Gatson.

Juror Calling has already been in use in Raleigh, Ohio, Jefferson, Hampshire, among other counties, and Gatson said it has been well-received.

“Anecdotally, we have heard from jurors that they like it, they like the convenience,” said Gatson.

The new calling system is now currently in use in Kanawha County.