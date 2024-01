CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers has entered an administrative order reducing office hours at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office because 10 workers have covid.

Akers’ order says the hours will be reduced from the regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

Akers said her order shall not limit other judicial business including trials, grand jury proceedings or emergency hearings.

MORE read order here