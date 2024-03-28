Kanawha County Circuit and Family Courts to implement E-Filing starting in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — E-filing is coming to all Kanawha County Circuit Court and Family Court matters starting next month.

The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office, in conjunction with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, is announcing the implementation of electronic filing effective April 1. E-filing is the electronic filing of court documents by attorneys and staff, as well as, by certain government filers.

On Monday, CourtPLUS and WV E-File will be implemented in Kanawha County. WV E-File is part of the CourtPLUS Initiative to bring electronic filing and unified case management to all circuit and family courts in West Virginia. The project is sponsored by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“E-filing will significantly change the way the Court works making it more efficient, accessible and modern,” Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson said. “Court employees will be more productive as paper document processing is reduced.”

The WV E-File/CourtPlus project aims to make the judicial system more efficient and create better communication between counties.

“This has been a collaborative effort between numerous offices in preparation for this new venture,” Chris Mcclung said, Trial Court Administrator for the 13th Judicial Circuit of the state Supreme Court of Appeals. “On behalf of the Court, we welcome the implementation of electronic filing and intend to make progress everyday towards meeting the challenges of modernizing the court”

The WV E-File registration link for attorneys can be found at: //efile.courtswva.com/Pages/Account. People can register or visit the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals website at www.courtswv.gov.

More information can be found by calling the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 304-357-0440.