Kanawha County children OK after going missing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three Kanawha County children are safe after they ran away from their home early Monday morning.

Kanawha County authorities, with the assistance of the West Virginia State Police, state Division of Forestry and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, found 11-year-old Lucas Holmes, 9-year-old Delaney Holmes and 8-year-old Kaylena Holmes around 2 p.m. near the Saint Albans-area home they left that morning.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the children were near the King’s River Worship Center near Route 817, around half of a mile from their residence.

“Deputies went up and picked them up and brought them down, where they were checked with Kanawha County paramedics and transported to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital just to be on the safe side,” he said. “There was no indication of any injuries or any problems with them, but we wanted to make sure they were OK.”

According to Rutherford, Child Protective Services and Kanawha County detectives will investigate the reason why the children left the home.