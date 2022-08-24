Kanawha County, Charleston officials announcing ‘largest joint venture’ on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission and officials with the city of Charleston will announce Wednesday a partnership described as “the largest joint venture” between Kanawha County and West Virginia’s capital city.

The event at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will also involve highlighting a study from the Huddle Up Group. The firm focuses on studying the economic impact of sports tourism.

The Huddle Up Group conducted the study for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Kanawha County Commission has pushed for additional sports amenities to attract people to Kanawha County and surrounding areas; Commissioner Ben Salango spearheaded the body’s efforts to transform the Shawnee Park golf course in Institute into a multi-sport complex.

Wednesday’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.