Kanawha County buildings open for fewer hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multiple public buildings in Kanawha County will be operating with reduced hours starting Monday as local leaders remain concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases.

The Kanawha County Courthouse, Judicial Annex Building, the W. Kent Carper Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration Office will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Kanawha County Commission approved the change last week after consultation with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and judicial officials. The commission noted coronavirus cases have increased in the county by 86% since June 22.

“The numbers are worse now than when the state declared us a hot spot,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “We’re not just looking at the numbers; we are living with the numbers.”

Carper said activities in each building will continue.

“This is generally to reduce foot traffic in the building further than we got now,” he added.