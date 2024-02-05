Kanawha County BOE hires law firms to assist with bond counsel, services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education took another step Monday toward putting a school construction bond before voters in November.

The board voted to hire the law firm Bowles Rice as its bond counsel and Piper Sandler for bond services.

Discussions to close some schools and build a few new ones began last fall. The discussion is being fueled by a continued drop in student population in the state’s largest school district.

The district has lost approximately 4,000 in the last 10 years.

“I don’t know if that will change but as a result, we need to look at, in order to stay fiscally responsible, I believe we need to look at possibly floating a bond to consolidate more schools,” Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams told board members last fall.