Kanawha County BOE getting closer to deciding whether there’ll be construction bond vote this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams says he plans to present members of the county school board a lot of options for a possible construction bond issue.

The board has yet to make a decision on whether to float a bond in the November General Election but discussions are underway.

The school board voted Monday to hire bond counsel and a company to provide bond services just in case board members vote to go through with an election.

Williams said his job is to present different ideas for a possible bond when it comes to school closings and consolidations and the building of new schools.

“I’ll just present options to them based on some of the conversations we’ve had,” Williams told WCHS Radio Tuesday. “Then they can decide this is what we’ve like to do or not.”

Williams said the county school system cannot continue to support nearly 70 school buildings with a student enrollment that has declined by 5,000 students in the past decade.

“There comes a point in time when we have to consolidate and do things of that nature,” Williams said.

Williams said his plans do not include any proposed closings or major changes to the county’s high schools. He said most of his proposals will focus on younger grades.

“We have a plethora of elementary schools and a lot of them are small, elementary and middle (schools) would be the two areas,” Williams said.

The school board is scheduled to talk more about a possible construction bond at its March 4 curriculum meeting.

“Do they actually want to go out for bond? If so, what are some of the areas they are looking at? Those type of discussions will be held on that date,” Williams said.