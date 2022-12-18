Kanawha County BOE approves summer practice dates for schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams says he’ll be bringing summer sports practice schedules for the county’s high schools and middle schools to the board of education each year for approval.

Williams said schools can now individually choose their own weeks from a stretch of weeks determined by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.

“They are now allowing each high school and middle school to select their own time within a given time span,” Williams told school board members last week.

The board voted to approve the selections.

Capital and George Washington high schools along with Dupont and McKinley middle schools have chosen June 5-23, while Herbert Hoover, Riverside, St. Albans, Sissonville, South Charleston high schools along with Westside, John Adams, East Bank, Sissonville, Dunbar and South Charleston middle schools have chosen June 12-30. Nitro High School has selected June 26-30 and July 10-21. Horace Mann, Elkview, Andrew Jackson and Hayes middle schools will practice July 10-28.

Williams said each school has reasons for choosing the specific weeks.

“Each high school and each middle school have selected the dates that they want to do this so each year I’ll be bringing you the dates to approve or not approve,” Williams told the school board.