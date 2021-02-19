Kanawha County BOE approves purchasing equipment for new Hoover High

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved multiple expenses related to the new Herbert Hoover High School building.

Board members voted Thursday to pay Daktronics Inc. $258,305 for interior and exterior scoreboards and $43,117 to Pittsburgh State and Proposals for state equipment. The board additionally agreed to pay $250,836 for new weight room equipment.

The new high school is set to open in the fall of 2022 in the Givens Fork area. The institution will replace the school destroyed in the June 2016 flood.

The board also approved a purchasing agreement with Apple Inc. to cover 5,400 iPads with three years of Apple Care. The expense is covered by federal coronavirus relief, and the school system is planning to replace all outdated iPads with the new equipment.