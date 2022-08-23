Kanawha County BOE approves contract following Clendenin Elementary soil issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved a contract change related to soil problems at the new Clendenin Elementary School.

Work at the project’s site has been on hold since October 2021 because of soil issues.

Officials previously said the presence of pyritic sandstone could damage the school’s foundation. Pyritic sandstone has the potential for expansion.

Board members approved Tuesday an additional $2.3 million with Wolfcreek Contracting to replace the soil.

Crews began removing the pyritic soil in recent weeks. Workers will have to replace some of the underground ductwork.