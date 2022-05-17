Kanawha County BOE approves budget for next fiscal year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education met Tuesday afternoon and approved its operating budget for next fiscal year.

The budget package includes an expense budget of more than $297 million, a Public Library Excess Levy Fund of $3 million and a Permanent Improvement Fund of $10 million.

There are 55 positions cut in the new budget because of declining student enrollment but county school officials expect most all of those employees to be rehired because of normal attrition.

The board also approved a $46.4 million Special Revenue Fund and a $76.2 million Federal Stimulus Stabilization Fund Tuesday.

All of the budget approvals came on a single 5-0 vote.

The budget goes into effect July 1.