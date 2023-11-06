Kanawha County Board of Education selects calendar for ’24-’25 school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved one of the three options they were considering for the 2024-25 school year during their special session meeting Monday.

The board voted 5-0 for Option 1, which is the closest option in relation to the calendar in effect for this school year.

The 2024-25 school year will start on Friday, August 16, 2024. Students will get a full week break for Thanksgiving from November 25-29. Winter break is scheduled for December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025. Spring Break is March 24-28.

The last day for Kanawha County students is Thursday, May 30.