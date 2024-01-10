Kanawha County Board of Education seeking applicants for vacant seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Schools Board of Education is now accepting applications for those seeking to fill a vacancy on the Board.

Board member Ryan White announced his resignation recently in order to run for the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Whoever is appointed will serve through July 1, 2024. After that, if there is an elected candidate, they would assume the office. The Board must fill the vacancy within forty-five days of it becoming open.

West Virginia Code says applicants must be a citizen of Kanawha County and can’t be employed by Kanawha County Schools. Applicants must also posses a high school diploma or GED and may only be from magisterial district 1, 2 or 4.

Those who are eligible and interested in the position are asked to submit a letter of intent by mail to the Kanawha County Schools Board Office, C/O Debbie Lewis, 200 Elizabeth St., Charleston, WV 25301. Applications can also be sent by email to [email protected].

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.