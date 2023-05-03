Kanawha County Board of Education opts to close Marmet Elementary in 2024

BELLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to move forward with the closing of Marmet Elementary and consolidate it with Chesapeake Elementary,

The board met and voted unanimously on the matter during a public hearing held at Riverside High School.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said this isn’t an easy process or something the board wants to do, but it is necessary.

“It’s never easy to close a school,” said Williams. “It’s difficult for the board to make these decisions, but we have to look at the school system as a whole and what’s best for the entire system.”

The main reason for closing Marmet is for a decline in state funding.

“Over the last 10 years, Kanawha County Schools has lost approximately 4,400 students and when you lose students you lose state aid,” Williams said. “The state legislature is the one who sets our state aid and we’re funded by the number of kids we have.”

4,400 students equates to 500 positions lost in the last decade. According to Williams, that’s a loss of $30 million they did not receive from the state.

Patty Mcgrew spoke at the public hearing, displeased, but not surprised at the decision by the board to close down Marmet. She said not enough was invested in the eastern part of Kanawha County to keep the elementary school afloat.

“It’s about investing in communities and keeping those pillars of communities alive and that is something that is dying on the east end,” Mcgrew said.

Tiffany Dunigan is the parent of three children, all who attend Marmet Elementary. Her oldest is her lone son who’s in the fourth grade. Dunigan said she’s worried that her kids won’t get the help or attention they need if they are moved into classrooms with more students.

“My biggest concern is the classroom sizes of consolidating the two schools,” Dunigan said.

Dunigan, who’s always been in Kanawha County Schools, said her next move may be to take her kids out of the school system all together.

“I’m honestly thinking about homeschooling my children,” she said. “Kanawha County has been a big disappointment.”

Another point Dunigan made was that it seemed the decision had already been made by the board before the public hearing and ensuing vote had taken place. Robert Wells agreed. He spoke during the hearing. His main concern was school safety and the differences between Marmet and Chesapeake.

Wells cited a lack of police presence in the Chesapeake area to keep the students safe. He said police and fire stations are closer by to Marmet Elementary.

“I believe you are putting your priorities in the wrong place, Marmet should be about child safety,” Wells said. “Board members are putting dollars over common sense in protecting our children.”

Kim Posey was the only person to speak on behalf of Chesapeake Elementary. She said she’s been a part of the community for 40 years, and tried to offer some encouragement for the majority of those in attendance who are affected by their school closing.

“We are committed to making the transition as easy as possible for the students and families of Marmet,” Posey said.

The same process of holding public hearings and a vote will take place Wednesday and Thursday. A vote on closing Grandview Elementary and consolidating it into Mary C. Snow West Side and Edgewood schools will be Wednesday. On Thursday, the board will take a vote on closing down Weimer Elementary and transitioning its students to Alban and Bridgeview.

Marmet Elementary will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.