Kanawha County Board of Education continues discussion on excess levy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education will continue discussions on the school system’s excess levy proposal at its July 21 meeting with action pending.

Board members began discussions last month in light of a state law requiring excess levies and similar proposals to be placed on primary and general election ballots. Kanawha County voters approved the current levy in November 2018. The next levy would take effect in July 2024.

Officials have discussed placing the issue on this fall’s ballot, noting the potential challenges with having the matter on the May 2024 ballot ahead of the current levy’s expiration.

During the Kanawha County Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday, members heard public comments, including remarks regarding a proposal for schools to have armed personnel who would be disguised. The proposal calls for a dozen such employees.

Keith Vititoe, the district’s executive director of security, will give a presentation at the next meeting regarding the proposal.

“I think the biggest thing that most of us are hearing is safety and security, so I’m going to wait and comment on that until after Mr. Vititoe gives his presentation,” new board president Tracy White said.

The board unanimously elected White as its president during the meeting. Ric Cavender will serve as the board’s president pro tempore. Both terms are for two years.