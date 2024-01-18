Kanawha County Board of Education considering new candidate to fill an unexpired term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has narrowed down their choices for a new member to five candidates as they continue considerations to fill the recently vacant and unexpired term.

The board announced during Thursday night’s meeting that a total of 16 candidates applied for the position to replace former and longtime board member Ryan White who recently retired.

He aims to run for the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

A Charleston attorney, White had been serving on the Kanawha County Board of Ed. for 10 years. He had two years left on his current term.

The person selected to fill his unexpired term will do so through June 30 as the seat is up for election in May, and then the newly appointed candidate from that election will assume the role.

The school board plans to meet again very soon to choose from the five narrowed down candidates.