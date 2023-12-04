Kanawha County Board of Education approves library appointment, iPad purchases

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education met in a special session Monday and gave approval to a few items of note.

The Board approved the appointment of Deborah Sonis as a director of the Kanawha County Public Library. The vote was unanimous at 5-0.

Also, the board members gave the green light for the purchase of new iPads. The devices are planned to be used by aids in special education, kindergarten and 1st grade where they previously did not have iPads. The purchase from Apple Inc. is in the amount of $116,896.50.

Board members met Monday afternoon at the Edison Center in South Charleston.