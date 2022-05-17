Kanawha County Board of Canvassers reviews ballots; Charleston City Council primary remains close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Canvassers reviewed Election Day results on Monday, which did not change the outcome of a tight Charleston City Council primary race.

Kathy Rubio had a one-vote advantage over incumbent Robert Sheets in the Ward 8 Democratic primary, with the vote tally being 48-47.

The Board of Canvassers, which is the Kanawha County Commission, reviewed provisional and absentee ballots that were postmarked but not counted on election night.

Sheets has 48 hours to request a recount of the results.