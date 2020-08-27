Kanawha County back to yellow category

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Additional deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes were reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The agency said there were nine additional deaths in recent days including three in Logan County including a 67-year-old woman, a 81-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man. Mercer County reported the death of a 90-year-old man. The state confirmed the deaths of a 89-year-old man and a 90-year-old man in Monroe County. One death each was recorded in Kanawha County, a 72-year-old woman, a 93-year-old Fayette County man and an 81-year-old man from Clay County.

“The passing of these West Virginians is reported with a heavy heart and we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

The DHHR said there have been 17 deaths reported in the past week.

Ninety-three confirmed cases were added during the past 24 hours. There are now 1,661 active cases in the state, which is down by 88 from the previous day.

Thursday’s county alert map put Kanawha County back in the “yellow” ranking which would allow schools to open and school sports to occur. Kanawha County’s average case numbers went from 12.11 Wednesday, when it went to orange, to 9.86 Thursday. The Saturday night map will determine the activities allowed during the next week.

Logan and Monroe counties remain in the “orange” category with numbers impacted by nursing home staff members with the virus. Twenty-one counties are now in “yellow” and 22 counties in the safe “green” category.

Overall confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).