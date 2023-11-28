Kanawha County babysitter pleads not guilty to child neglect resulting in death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A babysitter facing charges of child neglect causing death in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy from Dunbar pleaded not guilty Monday.

Brittany Napier, 31, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court before Judge Kenneth Ballard. She was indicted in connection with the death of Za’khi Williams after he was found unresponsive at Napier’s home on Parkway Drive in Dunbar on July 11. Investigators said that Napier placed a mattress on top of the child’s Pack ‘n Play while he was in it.

Judge Ballard denied a request from Napier for her bond to be reduced. Her bond stays at $250,000.

Napier’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 22.