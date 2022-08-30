Kanawha County authorities looking for man involved in alleged credit card fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man allegedly involved in credit card fraud.

Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Arnold Hiller.

Hiller has been seen at multiple businesses in Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood. Hiller may be carrying a backpack. Officers believe he is homeless.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office describes Hiller as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R.A. Alford at 304-357-0169.