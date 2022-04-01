Kanawha County authorities looking for breaking-and-entering suspects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities are looking for two people accused of breaking into an Elkview business.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects entered Diversified Oil and Gas on March 26 and 27. The people took a 2004 white GMC Sierra 3500 with a flatbed.

Deputies said the suspects also took a white Ford F-250, which authorities have recovered.

The people are accused of breaking and entering as well as grand larceny.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or the anonymous tip line at 304-357-4693.