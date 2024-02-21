Kanawha County authorities arrest man following sexual assault complaint

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A man is in custody for an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said they received a sexual assault complaint from the victim earlier this month, claiming that Underwood requested sexually explicit images be sent to his phone. The victim provided a graphic description of the sexual abuse during a forensic interview with investigators.

Devon Lee Underwood, 55, of East Bank, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with third-degree sexual assault, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child. Underwood is the victim’s stepfather.

Underwood was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. He’s now held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.