Kanawha County athletic departments ready to host events

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first athletic events of the school year in Kanawha County are underway this week.

As the county was gold on Saturday’s Department of Education COVID-19 map, giving athletic teams the go-to play in-county schools, athletic directors have been busy preparing the teams and school to host events.

South Charleston High School Athletic Director Bryce Casto told 580-WCHS that he is happy for the students and coaches.

“They’ve put in a great amount of time since June doing everything the right way,” Casto said. “We’ve had very few issues across the county that are pandemic related. It’s an exciting time. It’s good to see a little extra bounce in their step and pride in their stride.”

Kanawha County football teams are having games on Wednesday night including Capital at South Charleston. Casto said the school is only allowing parents and guardians in through the gates as part of the state rules due to the county being gold.

“Generally we pre-sale all of our tickets, there are no tickets available at the gate. Of course, you have to have a ticket to enter so it’s a limited crowd,” Casto said.

Fans will have to social distance inside and wear masks at all times. Casto even concession stands will not be open because of the pandemic.

Should the county move to yellow or green, immediate household members and grandparents can come to the games. Kanawha County was yellow on the DHHR map on Tuesday.

High schools in the county have come up with precise playing schedules for the next three weeks should the count remain gold and must play in-county schools. Football teams will be playing Wednesday, Tuesday Oct. 13 and Monday Oct. 19 in special games.

“We’ve redone every schedule at least four to five times. The minute you think you have it down, it changes again,” Casto said.

Wednesday’s game between Capital and South Charleston will be broadcasted on 98.7 THE BEAT with a 7 p.m. kickoff.