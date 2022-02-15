Kanawha County ambulance involved in wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees and a female motorist were hospitalized Monday following a wreck on Interstate 79.

The incident happened before 8 p.m.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the ambulance was en route to help Roan County medics at the time of the incident. As the ambulance was entering Interstate 79 South, the vehicle and an SUV collided.

Deputies noted the ambulance’s emergency lights and siren had been activated before the wreck.

There was not a patient in the ambulance at the time of the wreck.