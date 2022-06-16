Kanawha County agencies save more than $1 million in fuel costs thanks to bulk purchasing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County agencies have saved more than $1 million in fuel costs so far this year as a result of a previous agreement to buy gasoline and diesel fuel in bulk.

The Kanawha County Commission discussed the findings of a Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority report during the commission’s Thursday meeting. According to the commission, county agencies previously agreed to buy gasoline at $2.38 per gallon and diesel at $2.54 per gallon, resulting in savings of more than $1 million through the first six months of the calendar year.

The purchase agreement is for a two-year period.

Officials noted how much some agencies have saved because of the agreement; the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has saved more than $100,000 because of the bulk purchase, and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority has $130,000 in gasoline cost savings.

“The savings is enormous,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper note said.

Carper also credited the Kanawha County Fuel Task Force for the lower prices; the task force, which began operations in 1999, consists of multiple local agencies united to bid out gasoline purchases to save agencies money. KRT also benefits by getting a reduced rate for buying fuel in bulk.

“A lot of them are saving a lot of money,” Carper said. “We’re also predicting a skyrocketing increase next year. Skyrocketing is probably soft.”

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in West Virginia is $4.93 a gallon, and the average price for diesel fuel is $5.95 per gallon.