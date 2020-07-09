Kanawha County agencies receive nearly $20 million in federal relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday announced it has received nearly $3.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, bringing the countywide total during the pandemic to more than $19.9 million.

The funding has gone to various county agencies, with most of the funding — $7.8 million — going to the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper explained KRT received funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation specifically for its purposes.

“If it hadn’t been for the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, nursing homes would have closed, hospitals would have closed, food chains would have closed,” he said. “The public transportation is the lifeblood of many of those individuals, not to mention the folks who kept the hospitals clean and safe.”

Yeager Airport received $4.8 million, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority received nearly $2.7 million, Metro 911 received around $1 million, and Kanawha County Parks and Recreation received more than $10,640 in federal relief monies.

The commission has received $2.2 million in relief funding as of Thursday.