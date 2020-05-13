Kanawha community testing continues at WVSU campus

INSTITUTE, W.Va. –More than 100 scheduled COVID-19 tests are being done Wednesday at West Virginia State University by local health officials.

Dr. Sherri Young, the executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) said that’s a good thing, and both her department and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority welcome any member of the public for a test until 2 p.m.

“We want to make it safe for people to return back to work. We know people are in some ways excited but scared to get back to normalcy, whatever normalcy is going to look like,” Young told 580-WCHS.

“It’s very important to know that it’s not gone. We are very cautiously optimistic that the numbers are going down but it’s not yet gone.”

She noted that county officials found six positives out of 441 tests done last week at the public testing sites. KCHD reported 190 positive cases on Wednesday morning with 98 active and 13 deaths.

In Kanawha County, the state DHHR reported as of Wednesday morning that 72.49% of positive cases of COVID-19 are White with 27.51% being Black or Other. Young said some counties around the state, including Kanawha, are reporting high minority rates and they want to address that with more testing.

“We look geographically where we need to be and make sure that we are in the right zip codes so we are getting out into our communities and making sure that our underserved populations are served,” Young said.

Officials said nobody is being turned away on-site for community testing but more recommend making an appointment at 304-348-1088. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

She said for anyone else going out in public to remain cautious.

“Anybody who is going out in public, for your safety or the safety of others, wear some type of face covering. It doesn’t have to be what we talk about in healthcare as a surgical mask or n95 mask. Safe coverings do work to protect you from respiratory droplets,” Young said.

“If you’re sick, stay home. That’s a big thing that needs to be a policy.”

Young said community testing will continue next week on Tuesday at Elkview Baptist Church and Thursday at First Baptist Church in downtown Charleston.