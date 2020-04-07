Kanawha commissioners approve ‘hero pay’ for first responders, others amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County first responders will be receiving additional pay for their work during the coronavirus pandemic following a Kanawha County Commission vote.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to give certain workers temporary “hero pay,” in which eligible individuals will receive an additional $4 an hour for their work dating back to March 15. Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency the following day.

The pay increase affects first responders as well as various county employees, including emergency managers, maintenance workers and circuit court clerks.

“Not a single county first responder has failed to answer the call and show up,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “A lot of them have little children at home. They have members of their family that are sick.”

Carper noted first responders, like the general public, have payments that cannot be ignored.

“This would also give them an opportunity to take pressure off their life right now,” he said.

Outside county agencies are encouraged to adopt a similar policy, with Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe noting the county is working to provide financial assistance.

“They have dangerous jobs to begin with, then you couple that with a health pandemic where they’re out in it every single day,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “It’s certainly a way for the Kanawha County Commission to show their appreciation and respect to them.”

Carper noted the commission will likely end the additional pay increase within 30 days.

“If this goes on for a year, we can’t do this,” he said of the action.

Commissioners also agreed to cover out-of-pocket and co-pay costs for county employees who test positive for the coronavirus.

The commission agreed in March to switch from being self-insured to offering Public Employees Insurance Agency plans, but the change will not go into effect until July.