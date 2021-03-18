Kanawha commissioners approve budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved its budget for the next fiscal year, in which spending will decrease by 2.4% compared to the current budget.

The smaller budget is the result of declines in the county’s sources of income, including coal severance and general revenue funds.

“Coal severance is half of what it was two years ago,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “It used to be $1.5 million at one time.”

The approved budget projects $800,00 in new coal severance revenue.

The commission credited previous actions that have saved the county, such as saving $2 million by switching from private insurance to the state Public Employee Insurance Agency. The county will spend around $3.5 million to cover around 80% of employees’ health care costs as well as benefits.

The county’s current budget is worth $57.3 million.

Commissioners also announced the county paid off an $8 million bond for the Kanawha County Judicial Annex through the existing budget.