Kanawha commissioners agree to provide volunteer fire departments with $3,000 for supplies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission agreed Wednesday to issue $3,000 emergency checks to 27 Kanawha County volunteer fire departments for emergency supplies, including materials needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this pandemic, times have been extremely hard for our Volunteer Fire Departments as they continue to handle their normal call volume, as well as respond to COVID related calls,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

Salango added such payment was necessary to ensure departments remain fully operational.

The checks will be issued Thursday.