Kanawha commissioners agree to actions on Blue Creek Road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has agreed to issue a notice of violation to a natural gas company following landslides in Elkview.

Commissioners have focused parts of their meetings this year on problems with Blue Creek Road, which has been the site of repeated landslides, limiting access to more than 200 homes.

The notice of violation accuses Columbia Gas Transmission LLC of violating the public nuisance ordinance related to land adjacent to Blue Creek Road.

Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said the county is seeking an abatement over the issues. He also noted the state has put Columbia Gas on notice twice related to the property.

According to the commission, Columbia Gas Transmission has filed a request with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to abandoned its operations. Commissioners voted Thursday to object to the application.

“Our lawyer believes that it is in the best interest for the county commission to fix this rockslide that is occurring and to actually object to their application to FERC,” commissioner Lance Wheeler said.

The commission previously agreed to retain Isaac Forman of the Hissam, Forman, Donovan, Ritchie law firm as legal counsel on the issue.