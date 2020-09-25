Kanawha commission will recognize Trick or Treat on Halloween

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has scheduled for the county to observe trick-or-treating on Halloween with an understanding that state guidelines will be announced closer to the holiday.

The commission on Thursday agreed the celebration will be recognized between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“I can understand people questioning why we would consider this right now,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said.

“At least in my judgment, we have to at least have a time that it is going to be, and then the governor has indicated he is going to issue guidelines or recommendations sometime — I think — near the first of October. The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has issued guidelines. Other counties and cities have announced they are going to have trick or treat night.”

Commissioner Ben Salango said he’s confident parents and children will be able to trick or treat responsibly.

“If homeowners don’t want to participate, just like usual, they can leave the lights off,” he said.

Halloween is on a Saturday this year.