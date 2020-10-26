Kanawha commission to discuss Halloween plans during Tuesday meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will discuss the trick or treat plans for unincorporated communities at its meeting Tuesday.

The commission earlier this month agreed the county’s Halloween plans will take place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The county is not hosting any events because of the coronavirus pandemic but allowing people to trick or treat.

The commission has also been taking public comments regarding policies for ensuring community safety.

“This should be limited for little ones,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said during the body’s Oct. 14 meeting. “Why can’t a mother and a father or an aunt or an uncle or a grandparent supervise children for two hours on a Saturday — basically in the daytime — or what they do for the rest of the week?”

Kanawha County is yellow on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ map.

The commission’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.