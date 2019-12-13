Kanawha commission to consider cost-of-living adjustment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will consider a cost-of-living adjustment for full-time employees at its Dec. 19 meeting.

The adjustment will result in a 1.6% pay increase.

“Despite the fiscal challenges faced by local governments in West Virginia, Kanawha County’s finances are in excellent shape,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “Managing the largest County in the state takes a team effort and I want to recognize the hard work of Commissioner Carper, Commissioner Shores, and our staff.”

The commission’s meeting next week begins at 5 p.m.