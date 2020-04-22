Kanawha commission signs off on coronavirus funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Tuesday approved funding for first responders, local agencies and the city of Charleston for the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission agreed on a “hero pay’ proposal at its April 7 meeting, which will result in a $4 an hour increase for certain county employees, including law enforcement.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to process the payments, which total $159,304.56.

The commission, in a partnership with Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, approved to provide “hero pay” to employees for 30 days at a cost of $250,000.

Commissioners also agreed to provide the state’s $100,000 coronavirus block grant to Charleston for its first responders, as well as $100,000 from the county’s emergency response fund for supporting other municipalities.

“There are two governments in Kanawha County that run an emergency ambulance service that have paramedics,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “There’s Kanawha County, and there’s Charleston.”

Carper stressed the partnership between the ambulance services, noting an agreement dating back almost four decades.

“They also have refuse collectors. Could you imagine if they had quit?” Carper added.

The commission, in total, approved more than $609,000 in coronavirus-related funding at its meeting.