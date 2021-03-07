Kanawha commission set to review budget proposal March 18

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission will vote on its $56 million budget at its March 18 meeting.

The commission discussed the budget during its meeting last week. The upcoming budget is a decrease from the $57.3 million plan currently in place, with Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noting declines in utility assessments.

“We’re not cutting the sheriff’s department, we’re not cutting the prosecuting attorney’s office, we’re not cutting public safety,” he said.

The commission previously approved increasing the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s budget by $65,000.

The commission will set the county levy rate at its April 20 meeting