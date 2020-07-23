Kanawha commission providing $100,000 to volunteer fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday voted to provide $100,000 to the county’s 24 volunteer fire departments for support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding, which will come from the county’s public safety grant account, is in addition to $3,000 grants given to each volunteer fire department in April.

“Many of them have lost their jobs, many of them have had their hours cut back, and they are dealing with taken care of their families,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “They just can’t and shouldn’t be trying to pay your bill. It’s your bill because they keep their fire station open for us.”

Carper also mentioned the commission is the only body in the state to give funding to volunteer fire departments.

The commission announced the funding proposal on Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the state will provide volunteer fire departments with nearly $4.2 million for coronavirus response efforts.

“I don’t care who gets credit for it,” Carper said of Justice’s announcement. “It goes to the fire departments. The firefighters need it.”

The funds will be distributed to the departments next week. County officials and fire chiefs will make a recommendation to Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman about how the money should be divided.