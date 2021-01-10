Kanawha commission notes some goals of state legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature does not begin its legislative session for another month, but the Kanawha County Commission has already set some of its wants for the 60-day period.

The commission during a meeting last week discussed some of what it will support once the session begins Feb. 10, including pay raises for elected officials — with Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper noting county clerks, sheriffs and county prosecutors as beneficiaries of the change — an extension of term limits for sheriffs and county assessors from four years to six years, and a change to how people register to be an organ donor; people would instead opt-out of the program rather than register as a donor.

Commissioners discussed backing a proposal to allow people to drop off absentee ballots at polling locations on Election Day. Carper said he would talk with Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick and Commissioner Lance Wheeler about the proposal. Commissioner Ben Salango signaled support for the idea.

The regular session will go from Feb. 10 through April 10.